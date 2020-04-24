Waterspout swirls in Gulf of Mexico

A waterspout was spotted off the coast of the Florida Panhandle as storms swept across the Southeast.
1:05 | 04/24/20

Is a tornado on the water. Could be classified as a water spout. But that is a tornado. Basically inner for a is amazing. Why. And there it is.

