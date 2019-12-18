Transcript for Wedding crashers allegedly beat groom to death hours after he got married

So wedding tragedy California two people described as wedding thrashers. Are accused of beating the groom to death outside his own reception now witnesses say the groom is trying to protect his family from the unwanted guest when a fight broke out. A celebration of love. Turning deadly for this couple in California. Police say the groom thirty year old Joseph mill goes so was beaten to death just hours after walking his bride down the aisle. In chino overnight this still un wilted flowers from their wedding reception were used. As centerpieces at a vigil for milk goes a devastated. It's been very traumatic experience. Friends described the ceremony as a wonderful start to what was to be a new life for Mo goes and his bride. Everybody was happy come park park ought to get came from the church and it was chilly just pure happiness. Relatives of the newlyweds say the last of the guest room leaving the reception when the failing noticed two strangers. According to witnesses now goes a confronted the man later identified as Brothers who live in the neighborhood they noticed it was still they're trying to get free alcohol and stuff and they asked him to leave failing members say a fight spilled into the street where Mel Bozo was found dead from what authorities called. Blunt force trauma to the head. They have not said whether a weapon was used but they see other guests were injured with baseball bats lose. They'll goes at least behind an eleven year old daughter from a previous relationship and a new bride. I want the world to know that my brother was a good man and he was there for everybody in Hanoi he he was happy then I can get a peaks mount on his face. That he was happy evening it was Mickey should everybody there was having a good night. A two Brothers are charged with murder and they have. Pleaded not guilty.

