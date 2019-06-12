Transcript for Weinstein bail decision postponed

I want to see arrived earlier this morning at a lower Manhattan courthouse for pretrial hearing prosecutors claim the disgraced moving local. Violated terms of his bail condition by mishandling. K.'s electronic ankle monitor and going unaccounted for. Hours at a time but defense attorneys blamed poor self service where Weinstein lives he is currently free on one million dollars bail. The issues really are types of violations about the bracelet being out of range or. The cell tower not being able to pick up the signal. It has nothing to do with any manipulation of or Brees led. Are any type real violation or allegation. Once it is facing rape and sexual assault charges that next court hearing in the case. We'll take place on Wednesday.

