Whale breaches off California coast

More
Onlookers got a treat when a whale performed a breach with a balletic twist.
0:33 | 07/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Whale breaches off California coast
I. Nall. For.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"Onlookers got a treat when a whale performed a breach with a balletic twist.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71551067","title":"Whale breaches off California coast","url":"/US/video/whale-breaches-off-california-coast-71551067"}