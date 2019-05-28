Transcript for Widespread damage in Dayton, Ohio, after deadly tornadoes tear through city

One city was damaged very bad so bad that it's trending on Twitter. On Twitter it's actually my hometown of Dayton Ohio I wanna get a look right near Dayton with the Danielle Malloch Gary. From WK ES TV Daniel. Kimberly here in this neighborhood in trot when we are seen a couple of homes that aren't completely destroyed take you can see the windows blown out to me that not only girl in walls not double we're seeing a brick walls company. Down you can also see residents so they can't trying to get what ever they can't out of their homes that were destroyed a walk on over here because and then. House. Behind me is the worse than I've seen annex this area there's a lot of debris here on the floor so we're definitely trying to be mindful of that. You got that will be here you can see that break that I would. It's home so that is very upsetting. Again you can see the walls are completely knocked over this will wreck what I hear. Just blower on the floor and it's really hard to walk back here. The mail appetite ever gonna take you back here because this is something that I have never seen before I had never seen this much damage. And I've never seen this much debris. Distant Lawler. All over the place and then take a look we're looking at exposed. The Mac to have that here. Earlier water was leaking out of that I believe those men who came over here they shut that down insulation. And green where again an inch screens. Split debris. Just everything in this is somebody's home. Did happen and respected blue seen. Lunch kits we've seen that a banner that sent happy birthday but I talked he's residents and they're being positive about it they're being there for each other. And they're saying that out of all of this devastation at least they have there they're lies at least they had each tethered to move forward. Back to you. Great day neon that. That damage is unbelievable.

