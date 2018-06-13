Transcript for Wife of cop shot during barricade situation extremely emotional as he remains in coma

Can they didn't have the very fully. I started to head up funding them I'm so sorry to. True steadily. I'm a mom. And I think I cannot even imagine what they're going through. Is there is isn't more than what I anybody can be added. I know had beyond this there. Went in to get those who live out. And movie you know what I think that. Each and every single one of them feels the weight of the world because they cut it. Eyewitness beating duke tonight who used family clothing here is important old. They protect did yeah. Today how those not because they're doing. I breathing that they possibly can't. I can't bring. Yeah. I don't. I want to save me gives you lose my family you know I've read better here. Because I hope I would not. I would it gives you anything. If they want me. And then they don't and they others it. Big. Came to my company is there woke me up. And I think me. You told me that make my husband. They shot thing. This same bill. Some today. Then there would lose from my. At nine. Either you fighting. Or is that it. Food and you can't think continued up. Think it lightning creek. Duke men. Whether everything fuel. Think this means thirty Susan what about how lose it here is that for him my first love letter any. Kevin and I went from Intel is present boyfriend it up and when you're twelve. You can't imagine that this isn't it a little early. I. He lets you it's you. I am gaining their own lawyer. Then you. He is he did know month mainly the father and her. He combined team didn't like her. It wouldn't craggy because if I was the words mother in the world. He went to come you know is the best. Read every child will be let it have a mom I. Yeah. When they wouldn't hurt me. He would be at risk to pick them up an amendment we're gonna do you. He was only fair it's. Even knowing he was waking he would pick up the phone and he went Hobson added. And doing a good thing was going to be home. It's a limit that would. Labor didn't. Fewer than. If you isn't sure if you're no no there's not to earn points. Everybody. Blending jumped into and can now. I dead car crashed into a I think he didn't even think he did let you know I think the people our drought. He didn't care about his love me you decide to get our. That would let my. Mitt. Everything we possibly could to protect everybody. He was in there for every way. Yeah. Yeah. And is that everybody. Praise for him. Sixteenth it. Being in congress support them peaking yet. So that he can book him. To keep you wake up. Syrian. He can do it. Because my weight and it died. And it. They're paying later Clinton didn't. In this community and I agree it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.