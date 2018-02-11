Transcript for Wild shuttle ride to Queen Mary leaves passengers climbing out windows

It was supposed to be a night of terror but not like this. A bus full of passengers on their way to a spooky night of fun at the queen Mary. Thought they were being kidnapped when their bus was headed in the wrong direction and the driver wouldn't stop he wasn't responding to anybody in. I was like we're getting kidnapped. We're all trying to get off the bus and stop let us off he wouldn't stop as the less than ten minute drive from the aquarium of the Pacific to the queen Mary hit nearly thirty minutes it had entered the city of Carson. One passenger plate with the driver to stop. Yeah yeah. I. I told him straight up I'm like listen at this point it's kidnap you can't hold us like so I stood up with them. And he just whipped around and mailed me in the stomach. And knocked me back into a seat that's what hit it said it and people begin to get off the bus how ever they could. Peoples are open up the windows and everybody starts jumping out and clamoring and does wedgie in like a panic. Finally the bus driver opened the door and let the remaining passengers out. The sheriff's department showed up shortly after and took the driver in to custody.

