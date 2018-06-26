Transcript for Wildfires burn through Northern California

Out out in northern California where wildfires have been raging for a few days now. Thousands of acres destroyed northwest of Sacramento. It's the beginning of wildfire season and our will car is there with the latest. The morning well this community in Lake County California looks more like a waste land this morning into the potty fire. Raised through burning so hot that you can see. The aluminum melted off the wheels of these cars and take a look at this trailer it's got it there's a real path of destruction. As your walking along here I want to show you this through truck a real stunning visual as a whole this buyers take it and it take. A wide look here you can see this home. Roared to the ground the only thing that's actually still standing debt chart. Washer and dryer there. So far this. Fires burned 22 homes and buildings just like it's it's scorched eleven dolls and acres and it's only 5% contained. And as residents planned to come back and see exactly what is left are also seeing. The underbelly of this community come out at the same time authorities tell us. That yesterday they caught a man with big on trying to Lou through this area. Residents Berry aggravated when they hear that because thousands of people are still under mandatory evacuation. From this community. But this buyer continues to rage.

