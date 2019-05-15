Transcript for Wind-whipped window washers in rescue drama

Terrifying moments here at the base of the DeVon tower as this to win the watches were swinging. Lets is what it looks like right now at the DeVon however you can see that those windows are still broken Alley as glass and debris falling as that left. Violently swung into the tower good news we just got an update from the Oklahoma city fire department the two people that were inside the lift. Refuse treatment appears that they didn't have any significant injuries at least that they wanted treated also just all weren't these guys were actually higher. Then at the building itself the lift it was actually lifting them up over at the roof line. Some fifty stories up plus in the air the fire department had to throw ropes to them on the lips. To try and get them security watch this all play out live as they eventually did get that basket secured to prevent it from swinging into the building. But again a very did you danger situation obvious the in the arrow also on the ground at that glass and metal was falling. Here on Sheridan between Hudson and Robinson the fire department closing down streets the streets are going to be closed down for at least the next couple of hours that this cleanup effort. Continues they're worried about more glass and more degree continuing to fall from the top of the DeVon tower again that I just want to reiterate the good news the two men inside that basket. Appeared to not had any serious injuries.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.