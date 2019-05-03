Winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The sole winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from October 2018 has come forward and submitted a claim for the prize, lottery officials announced.
0:42 | 03/05/19

All someone has funny claim about massive one point five billion dollar meg S. Millions jackpot in my home state of South Carolina not get. Then everything it can't we may never find out cool they are. The ticket for the largest single jackpot win in US history sold it since in bill South Carolina on October the winner has chosen to remain anonymous. We do know they decided to take the cash option. That means they'll get about 878. In the air the like ten dollars. State they're getting a big some of like fifty K the state itself getting tax windfall that they were waiting on an Ollie got out when are Smart and rich show everyone wins.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

