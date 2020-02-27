Transcript for Winter storm continues to slam the Midwest

Well a lot of the country bundling up as a winter storm continues to slam the midwest check how this heavy snow in Kansas causing several accidents and a whole lot of traffic as you can imagine and in Michigan. More than 600 schools have been shut down in the Detroit area announced the snow turning into heavy rain ahead of the evening commute our rob Marciano is tracking the storm for us. Hi good evening Lindsay this system is a slow moving mess from severe thunderstorms out across the south including Florida to a mixture of rain sleet snow. Puck cross the north and now we have blizzard warnings that are posted. For much of upstate New York the center of the low itself to see this it's our right over Cleveland we've had some decent snows across Detroit Indianapolis. At changing over to snow in Columbus you'll see changeover from rain to snow in Pittsburgh in buffalo tonight eventually. Albany and Burlington. Northern New England could see one five to ten inches of snow with this heavy rains overnight in through new York and Boston in the morning. And then the look for the lake effect snow machine to crank up during the day tomorrow was a really cold air rolls and rolls over those. By usually warm lakes that normally a sunnier you don't get lake effect snow over the lakes or cold or if not frozen. The won its UV potentially south of buffalo in north of Syracuse. Everyone though we'll see temperatures drop a good. Fifteen degrees below average as we head into the weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.