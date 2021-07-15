Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Wisconsin man arrested after father found dismembered
Who now. Now. Do. Individuals interviewed by detectives relief in the early stages of this investigation. Place Chandler at the location where the remains were found in the town of college world. June. Yeah. It's. Yeah. Yeah and and eating. Yeah. It's. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:08","description":"Chandler Halderson, 23, has been arrested for providing false information to police.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78868433","title":"Wisconsin man arrested after father found dismembered","url":"/US/video/wisconsin-man-arrested-father-found-dismembered-78868433"}