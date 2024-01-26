Woman, 25, dies from mislabeled cookies

The woman has been identified by her legal representatives as Órla Baxendale, a native of East Lancashire, United Kingdom, who moved to New York to pursue a career as a dancer.

January 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live