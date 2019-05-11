Transcript for Woman accused of faking cancer and related GoFundMe campaign

This is 31 year old Jessica and Smith of Chester springs Pennsylvania. Authorities say using her maiden name of Cornell she created a gold find me and FaceBook page for herself claiming she had a severe case of colon cancer in its she states. Jessica is facing tremendous medical bills travel cost paying for the care of her children and miss work. Feeling sorry for her authorities say people donated over 101000 dollars to help or. She made people believe that she having very serious cancer diagnosis. The fact is huge and have cancer. She lied about that authorities say this had been going on from Jones with the end of September she took advantage of people's. Generosity. In everyone's worst fear of a cancer diagnosis. To give money for herself. An affidavit of probable cause shows police would soon learned from Smith's own doctor that she was not suffering from any condition that she was currently claiming to be afflicted by. But wait there's more than on top of that. He lied about her own father's death. To get an extra day off from work in fact they say her father is alive. Or but no one was answering the door it's bits Chester springs apartment. The remarkable thing is an acquaintance and her own husband outraged with what she was doing came forward and dined her out. This is a situation where people did the right thing. It's important to do the right thing when you see your crime and hear multiple people multiple witnesses came forward to help the police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.