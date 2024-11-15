Woman arrested for impersonating nurses at LA hospitals

Amanda Leeann Porter, 44, is facing felony charges after she allegedly impersonated a registered nurse at several California hospitals using "a variety of false identities,” police said.

November 15, 2024

