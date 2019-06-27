Transcript for Woman charged with murder after she was shot in the stomach, losing unborn child

A logical shaking her head a pregnant woman who lost her unborn baby after she was shot in the stomach. Has now been indicted for manslaughter in the deaths. Of the fetus. Authorities say 27 were charged mark Shari Jones. Was five months pregnant when she attacked another woman in a parking lot in Birmingham this is back in December. Jones was shot in the style Mac during that fight. The other woman was initially charged with murder and attempted murder but those charges were dropped. When investigators determined it. That she fired in self defense police say Jones is now facing charges because prosecutors claim she initiated the argument. And fail to take herself out of harm's way.

