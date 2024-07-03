Woman dies after being pushed into moving train in San Francisco

The 74-year-old woman died after being pushed into an approaching train at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station, and the suspect has been arrested, according to BART police.

July 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live