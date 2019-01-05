Transcript for Woman dies after apparent fight over parking spot

Three simple words family and friends say defiant there does mr. Mir but what was a compass for a lot of people whether it was in the community garden. Write down her block 57 year old is being remembered for living the good life. A willingness to do good and helping grow a better neighborhood from other shall comparison every conversation she had with anybody and it's hard to believe somebody so pure. And means so much good when nowadays we see so much that her son Christian Rosa says he rushed home late Friday after getting the call his mom fell on responsible. By the police. Holding stemming from an argument with a neighbor over a parking spot in front of her home up north just a street. Paramedics were called but it was too late to join the collapse of with the paramedics at least. A force in news. Tonight and the specifics of her death now part of a homicide investigation but those close stores say she did have some health issues. New travelers passing quickly spread throughout the community. Still can't believe it does he says settlers but many days would nonprofit urban creators. She opened her children and was seen as a mother figure by many is very by particularly from her charismatic character captured by the no she placed in her personal plots. He's with us with that community members that truly believe in north central Philadelphia no bigger believer that banners on. But I had been cleaned up streets hope people was you have to hope. And that's this is associated with business Americans want it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.