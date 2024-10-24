Woman falls overboard on Taylor Swift-themed cruise

Search efforts have been called off for a 66-year-old woman who fell overboard on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

October 24, 2024

