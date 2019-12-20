Woman flies plane banner to find her dog

Emilie Talermo is offering a $7,000 reward for her blue-eyed miniature Australian Shepherd stolen from outside a grocery store.
1:31 | 12/20/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman flies plane banner to find her dog
Yeah. Yeah. It was five minutes and when I came outside he was gone. Its. He's truly. My whole life I. These ventures and remembered. There's going to be a cat. Thousand dollars. The rest of the money goes to ground into rescue they've been so kind in helping me. It's 49 years old I'm and you actually just five. I know there. Now isn't cheap but. No matter why icy streets busy streets and Election Day. Please don't leave your dogs and I was and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

