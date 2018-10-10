-
Now Playing: Worst hurricane in 100 years nears Panhandle, Fla. governor says
-
Now Playing: FBI director says bureau is investigating 5,000 terrorism cases across the world
-
Now Playing: Woman removed from plane after boarding with 'emotional support' squirrel
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 10, 2018
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael takes aim at Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael churns in the Gulf of Mexico
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael heads for Florida
-
Now Playing: 'Monstrous' hurricane nears US with 110 mph winds
-
Now Playing: Hundreds attend vigil for victims of limo crash
-
Now Playing: Whale breaches in front of delighted onlookers as rainbow fills the sky
-
Now Playing: Tiny Doors of the US Capitol
-
Now Playing: Couple who lost home in wildfire settles dispute with AT&T over burned equipment
-
Now Playing: Inmates who escaped prison in trash bins captured
-
Now Playing: 'Being Melania: The First Lady' airs Friday Night at 10/9c on ABC
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old boy is Chicago's youngest gun violence victim this year: Police
-
Now Playing: Florida braces for Hurricane Michael ahead of landfall
-
Now Playing: New details emerge as investigation into deadly limo crash continues
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael expected to bring 12-foot storm surges in parts of Florida
-
Now Playing: Justice Brett Kavanaugh makes his Supreme Court debut
-
Now Playing: Authorities identify all 20 victims killed in limo crash