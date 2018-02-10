Transcript for Woman survives being trapped in overturned car for almost 2 days

Off frantic search for friends on social media turned into what bittersweet discovery Monday after news. 22 year old Britney Hillary and 21 year old Gina Jones were last seen early Sunday morning heading home to you notice after a night out in west Baton Rouge parish. And they have put in a missing person report you know I really didn't believe I just and allow Iowa we need to give it out then this. I retrace a seamless way everything they went. Friend Alexander chin without the wrecked car in a deep ditch full of thick brush on north wind road in order Alan. I'm looking at the car life I couldn't believe. I went down not helpful. Today that she was topics and no other room was missing and deceased. The two women were likely lost when he turned onto the industrial road that ends with a sharp occur. The car overturned in the ditch filled with water during the rain storms. Police say Jones had her arm pinned in the wreckage it was able to reach her phone. Or to hold Hillary apple water. She died before they were to scupper. She says she was cover household face what. Like the plastic like I'd guess. Call may affect this found no comparison data brokers there was she told me that she was coming up faceoff so water would get up Todd Helton. Almost 36 hours after crashing into the ditch Jones was rescued and airlifted. Area hospital. She's expected to recover.

