Transcript for 2 women freed after being taken hostage at UPS facility in New Jersey: Prosecutor

And approximately 8:30 AM this morning Gloucester county dispatcher deeply she did telephone call indicated there was potentially an active shooter at the united parcel facility located that. 200 birch creek road in Logan township. Vehicles were dispatched to the area it was discovered that it was not an active shooter as a barricade situation with a gentleman too young ladies that were. Since you taken hostage. Shots were fired. No indication of any injuries at this point in time it was and on currently ongoing investigation by the cluster county prosecutor's office as well as other. Entities. That are attempting to resolve this matter. NA and fashion whereby there is no harm to personal or any other individuals. With that being said it's a active crime scene still currently going on the barricade situations not been resolved all assets are in place. And we are hopeful and confident that the matter will be hopefully be resolved without any further injuries.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.