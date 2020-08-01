Transcript for Women who survived Epstein detail how they were first lured into his Palm Beach home

We knew listen to the stories of how attorney general Lisa and Michelle first got involved with Epstein. They are eerily similar even though they happened at different times. I was fourteen years old. Me and my girlfriend went to a middle school parties. He and we got approached by one of our fellow friends. She knew a guy in Palm Beach that we can give massages to and we can make 200 dollars. I friend told me about her. Friend from school that is super popular and time haven't and won't get together hanging out patent. One of the girls starts talking about it I mean Kathleen how easy it was two pound makes money. I was sixteen years old. There's a girl that I knew. That I thought was a friend of mind and she just was writing Meehan out. She fast as I wanted to make. Some money to captain a size small is tonight facility types adding. She's a dirty old man helping to Iraq's Paula between X I think Christmas was right around the corner beating. One out of seven kids I want it to. Get everybody at present site told her I would love to make some extra money. Two dollars and he was a lot of money you to learn. Molly my friend spoke to two dollars meant that I think differently you don't have the calling 900. For some reason I was told that he has again brain surgeon accused the doctors don't sword I knew he had money I just had I had no idea who. The popular front she started dressing me during my hair can make. Generally says using the phrase the popular girl she doesn't want to directly identify the person who recruited her. I was so under develops and younger looking that he was now like is pretty much what she told she's accused and I think your vehicle. Sorry guess we're gonna do this. A cab into her house and getting us. And I just remember going over it and I'm like almost like Austria. Just the nice houses the beautiful boats in the water if you're driving by in. As there are getting closer and closer. As went started. One mainly where are we quietly cleaned someone's house. At this time still that islands. Going to with the building of a luncheon old dad is excited. This popular girls taking the eaten into a hole in the world and her opinions and. I started to get really really nervous yeah. My heart was starting their race. That feeling you can't where you know something patents about to happen. That's like a car accident you see it coming but you can't stop. Anything that's gonna happen because it's just gonna hit she.

