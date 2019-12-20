Transcript for Wrongly convicted man free after serving 30 years in prison

And we turn out to the man whose home for the holidays thirty years after being wrongly convicted of murder a judge set him free after a special prosecutor took a closer look at the evidence. Our moment this Illinois family has been waiting nearly thirty years war and yeah. C'mon west and walked out of prison after prosecutors dropped a decades old murder charge against him. A mug. There is that must better owners say. I promise you that Weston has maintained his innocence since 1990 when he was charged with murder and attempted murder he says he only confessed of the crime after being tortured during a twelve hour interrogation. By disgraced Chicago police commander Jon Burge. Virtuous since died spent three years in prison for lying about torturing suspects the 1970s. And eighties. This year west is legal team asked the special prosecutor to revisit the case. After an investigation a report found Weston's claim of torture with unsubstantiated. But the special prosecutor still request that the charges be dropped because he found the evidence quote does not meet the burden of beyond a reasonable doubt. This morning west than and a Stanley are now making plans for his first Christmas home. Since he was seventeen. The first Christmas and owns thirty youths intend to Libya for Christmas Eve Davis collected Kona on the skillet and but on a playing him does this very willow grove Hudson's. It doesn't matter what it is just. Sub does not and of intimacy. The Chicago's sun times reports west and agreed not to sue the city but could still file suit against police.

