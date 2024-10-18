Yahya Sinwar’s death creates ‘unclear’ path: Former counterterrorism official

Former NSC senior director for counterterrorism Javed Ali discusses the possibility of a cease-fire or hostage deal in the wake of the Hamas leader’s death.

October 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live