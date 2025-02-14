Yarl shooting suspect strikes plea deal, pleads guilty to second-degree assault

Andrew Lester pleaded guilty to second-degree assault charges against Ralph Yarl in a 10-minute Missouri court hearing on Friday.

February 14, 2025

