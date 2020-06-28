Transcript for 1-year-old boy killed, mother injured in Chicago shooting

The pain of bulls weighing down another Chicago feeling. This world is becoming the kind of world actually really almost don't want your child then. This is another virus that we have to fight. Gun violence taking the life of between month old boy. We see a 22 year old woman and her child were driving home from the laundromat when another vehicle pulled up next to them. And someone inside fired at least seven shots it happened near sixtieth and holes that this afternoon. I don't think it was random because the amount of times it was fired upon. The boy was struck in the chest the mother suffered a graze wound to the head. The mother drove to Saint Bernard hospital and pulled her car near the entrance of the emergency room seat anyone wanna go get her boom taking care of because you want to leave where a child. Hart's my heart that is just seven days after. A three year old was shot in the city or Chicago. And we just knew it couldn't get to even lower number. Three year old looks like James was shot and killed last weekend while riding home from the barbershop would this step dad that case remains unsold. When it's gonna stop. We knew what are we gonna say enough is enough. The anger and sadness fueling another call to action. I just want to sit on the curb. And craft. The community coming together with money to find the killer of the twenty month old boy the only road was full of old but until somebody. Give us that information but give us a call I understand it there are so many root causes about as that we have yet to deal wit. But we will not sit back and allow you to walk around our communities and shoot children. And I'll win.

