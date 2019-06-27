Transcript for 2-year-old girl hit by foul ball gets a lawyer

We're back now with new details about the two year old girl hit by a foul ball during a Major League Baseball game the family is now being represented by a prominent Houston lawyer as they revealed the extent of the young girl's injuries. Some guys that everybody. This morning new. The batter Albert Al Mora junior was overcome with emotion after realizing the girl was hit just. Clearly an injury to the brain how extensive or what their musical will be. It's really to hurt itself. Her family now says the toddler was hospitalized for several days with a skull fracture and brain contusion and even suffered a seizure EG is abnormal. And so the seizures are a major concern right now. She and her family were sitting ten feet past the protective netting at the park the injury in Houston is among several fan injuries a ballparks this season just last Sunday a teenager says she suffered a concussion inhibition problems after getting hit by a foul ball flashier Major League Baseball introduced a mandatory policy for teens step hang netting. Passable dug outs now the Washington Nationals and the Chicago White Sox have announced plans to go farther and extend the netting as for the Astros the team tells the Houston Chronicle their studying options to add more netting but these injuries have some asking whether the netting goes far enough. But for now no legal action has been taken by the family experts say cases like this our heart to win because of the so called baseball rule. Since 1913 every ticket comes with a disclaimer saying Bibb fire assumes all breast during the game.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.