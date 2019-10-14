Transcript for 3-year-old missing, persons of interest in custody

The Birmingham police detectives are currently conducting a kidnap investigation. The missing person as you know at this point it's near McKinney. Through year old. From Birmingham Alabama. She was last seen. On October 12 between nineteen. Which is a Saturday about 830. At the Tom Brown village housing community. While attending a birthday party. She was last seen wearing a pink T shirt and with the a leopard print Mickey Mouse face and leopard print shorts. She I don't know she's at the time. A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued. For me home. After it was discovered that she was missing. Investigators are currently expanding the AMBER Alert to surrounding states so we sure. That we have coverage and we're providing a great web. For the entire area. Since that time we've done an exhaustive search. This gun quite some time now and we wanted to make sure that we're covering all areas and all angles. The to you go to sequoia with the big trim the lead you have been involved in the abduction of communal. Has been located officers on Sunday October 13. After receiving several tips from citizens of the community who were concerned about the wealthy. It also is also made contact with two persons of interest. And they are currently being questioned our detectives we have them with us at this time. And we're committed we're going to be conducting extensive interview an investigation to hopefully for the lead us to. This young baby. Unfortunately. Investigators have not received any information on the whereabouts of Camille at this time. Our officers and detect detectives will continue. To canvass the area where the vehicle was located. Where the suspects were found and also the location. Of where she was missing. We will not. In dar command post or. Our search. Until we've found some resolution we're going to stay committed to locating. This three year old baby. It's something that affects not just one community one part of town this it affects the entire city. It affects the state. And I think everyone wants to see this young being found in back home.

