3-year-old reunited with sheriff's deputy who saved her from near hot car death

More
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of the emotional reunion.
1:07 | 06/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3-year-old reunited with sheriff's deputy who saved her from near hot car death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56075089,"title":"3-year-old reunited with sheriff's deputy who saved her from near hot car death","duration":"1:07","description":"The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of the emotional reunion.","url":"/US/video/year-reunited-sheriffs-deputy-saved-hot-car-death-56075089","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.