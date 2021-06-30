Transcript for New York City faces scrutiny over election miscount

That'd a major mess in new York and that city primary election the city's board of elections admitting late last night. That it mistakenly counted more than 130000. Test votes in its tally. For the cities it closely watched democratic mayoral primary. Which was using a ranked choice voting mess it it for the very first time. So what exactly is that well let's break it down quit ABC news political director Rick Klein so Rick. First just remind our viewers how this new ranked choice for voting system works. And what was the goal of using this method. It's a brand new system basically is that it can't hit voting for his one candidate you vote for five he ranks 12345. Your pots elections and as head of the person winning with the most votes like 20% in a big deal let's say. You have to get 50% plus one and then they go through a whole round of tabulations in the last place finisher each time drops off and he redistribute that person's votes until someone gets the 50%. The idea is that rather than just splitting the vote up a much different ways and having someone win with just a narrow slice of the electorate. That the person that wins ultimately is to be more consensus choice is not the first choice in the second third or fourth street and fifth choice. All the majority of New Yorkers that's the idea in theory and it was approved by the voters a couple of years ago now being implemented for the first time this year. And so what exactly went wrong with the count last night and and was this system actually a part of the problem. This was an unmitigated disaster for our from the perspective of the board of elections in New York that we always knew that they plan to release an initial vote not everything not all the information not including absentee votes. About a week after the election and they did that last night. And it had some really surprising numbers and in fact it was about a 100000 votes that no one knew who breathing cast and the people were immediately saying wait something's wrong here. Then the board of elections has hit you right there was something wrong we accidentally included more than a 100000 votes to order tests that were dummy data that used to play around. With the way in testing the system so they were using this data are basically because it had never been done before so in that sense. He wouldn't have happened if not for ranked choice voting however it isn't a flaw inherent in the process it was human error at it was to add Arab because they put out this information. That it is not just that tells you nothing it takes you backward to tells you things that are counterproductive to actually understanding how New Yorkers go to the week ago. So well this mistake had any impact on the final results of the election. Are unlikely eighty I in fact just tonight the board of elections released a new tallies are still has the same candidate Eric Adams as the front runner and it's high. Tight vote for second and third place which of course is important. As things don't want but we still haven't even seen more than a 100000 absentee ballot so it's not clear what that even tells us so we're just gonna have to wait for the counting tick tick continue I think where this has an impact is just undermining voter confidence in the system. Whoever wins whoever loses can be hard to get case that is a rock solid victory because it is very major staff OI file. They know I have to ask this we saw former president trump bassist Lee. Point to this as an example of the type of irregularities that he faced in his 20/20 election loss. There's no merit to that but does this mess in New York play into that narrative of radiator and trustworthy elections. The some Republicans you know continue to hammer. Deck here you can see this come from mile what you do that Donald Trump would pounce on his former hometown of democratic. Runs city and say this is evidence that no one should never ever trust an election it is beyond apples and oranges it's stated it when I did not look through here that you believe this is a big mistake and there are mistakes. I'll but that has nothing to do with the false allegations that president trouble has put forward I does know I think. He's under underscore reality in this country and it's becoming increasingly hard to trust votes and to trust the vote count and this experiment of ranked choice voting. For New York has taken out effort backwards in terms of this particular election reform efforts and more broadly to take a lot timed a lot of time to restore trust. But asked for Trump's claims absolutely false. And this is why you are our political director Craig Klein thanks so much us. All right he bet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.