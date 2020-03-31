Transcript for New York City prepares for expected surge in coronavirus cases

And next so lights a growing surge in cases across the country at least 42 states and Washington DC are now restricting movement as more and more are being asked to social distance. And as we've been reporting hospitals are already being pushed to the brink cases continue to rise hundreds are now dying each day here in this country. ABC news line anchor Tom be honest has this report. Tonight the growing warning this search is coming. New York already feeling it with victims of the virus being loaded into makeshift morgues and more than 15100. No dead across the state we have to look at this patter and conclude. That the worse is certainly in the next few weeks minimum. I could see it going into may we city hospitals push to the Max the navy's hospital ship the comfort. Already receiving overflow non coal but nineteen patients. Today the ship's commander said he would speak to us. We quickly learned they are taking no chances at the dock a military checkpoint. They take her temperature asking us a series of questions. Mom. We have to Skype with the commander from land only naval and medical personnel allowed on board. He tells me the magnitude of this mission hit him when they sealed past lady liberty. In unbelievable. It really hits home beat him at. What we can do. Help the citizens of New York this Susan this is absolutely huge. It meant so much to me I did into service for 36 years. And this is the most significant. And Art Bell. Well column abetted they never ever done in my life. The gravity of the crisis built across the country. As hospitals and state governments battle to give vent to leaders what do the critical pools in the fight against the corona virus it's like being on eBay. With a fifteen other states. Bidding on a ventilator. That's literally what we don't overnight Governor Cuomo asked by David about the timeline and when this virus will peak in New York. Governor you talk about the apex that that the peak of this I know you're relying on on your own scientists behind the scenes what what do the numbers tell you about. When New York City when New York State could see. This apex. You know David that's that's the hard part but we have a range of anywhere from about one week for the eight packs. Some people saying. Another 21 days every one every model however shows it well over the capacity of the health care system. So we're putting together stockpiles. Were trying to get the equipment together then violators which everyone has heard about are key to this. Battle because he people come in with acute illness they almost all need event the later. So every projection says it's over capacity. What and we don't know seven days to 21 days Colombia heat in. Queens doctors and nurses scrambling around the clock it's been seventeen. Hours. Since I got here this morning at 7 o'clock. I arrived there's been no icu beds would have multiple resuscitation and intimations. Patients are critically ill you don't have the opportunity sit down to eat to drink to barely to go to the bathroom the most disconcerting thing is that. We're losing staff members. Our nurses are six. Doctor loose caught us and her husband a doctor had been working at their practice to the crush of patients at nearby hospitals. Is it. Is anxious citing animals are no wonder. Her husband now hospitalized with the virus. In dollars. She does. And it's. The president today calling the plot was a plate while warning this country faces tough days ahead. I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead. We're gonna go to a very tough two weeks you start seeing some real light at the end of the tunnel but this is going to be a very painful. Very very painful two weeks. Case is popping up across the country. In Austin, Texas 28 college students' were touring from spring break in Mexico and testing positive for the virus. Tonight the Army Corps of Engineers are racing to build more did 340 field hospitals across the country. This one in a convention center in Detroit where cases are already spiking the may you're hearing there facing a crisis like in New York. We could be in that situation in two weeks. If we don't keep her distance from each other. And the governor of Maryland now pushing back against the president's claims the problems with Justine have been resolved. Yeah that's just not true I mean I know that they've taken some some some steps to create new test but they're not. Actually produced and distributed after the states and knows they have enough testing. But tonight signs of hope. For some patients like 44 year old. T two puma chance of father of three who has been on a ventilator and was put on that experimentally bullet drug. Rim disappear tonight he's awake and talking. It was devastating and knowing he was there are my himself was really aren't. Her mom. But you know we almost we almost lost and I was it was a really releases scary time. And Tommy on his joins us now Tommy it's like no one knows exactly when you your pull reaching the top of that infection curb could be a weaker could be three does that make it especially difficult for city officials and health care workers to prepare. Lindsay I think it makes it especially difficult for for all of us all of America right now because the timeline keeps changing but today what we heard from governor Andrew global. Was honest honesty heat he said he simply does not know where this is good and and today we heard from the president talking about how much longer timeline at the president's tone has changed saying that next two weeks are going to be very very tough. And yesterday you mentioned early arrival of that floating hospital the US sent us comfort we see right behind you do they expect to be receiving patients this and. You know Lindsay that they already have patients they told me when we I spoke with the commander they had patients in route. They are ready to go and when I spoke to the commander as you heard of my story there he said it was the biggest moment of his career salient to New York Harbor. Passed since the statue of liberty and essentially knowing he's here to help New York a city that is one of the greatest cities in this country but a city right now that isn't so desperate need of help. Tommy honest thank you so much.

