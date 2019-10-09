Transcript for New York gov. signs September 11th Remembrance Day Law

The beginning this year New York schools will be required to observe a moment of silence on September 11. Governor Cuomo signed that new law yesterday. New generation of students weren't alive during the 9/11 terror attacks of while many schools already observed a moment of silence this new law makes the practice mandatory. And that Lott also encourages schools to educate students about the 9/11 terror attacks.

