New York gov. signs September 11th Remembrance Day Law

More
The new law allows for a brief moment of silence in New York state public schools at the start of the school day each Sept. 11.
0:26 | 09/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York gov. signs September 11th Remembrance Day Law
The beginning this year New York schools will be required to observe a moment of silence on September 11. Governor Cuomo signed that new law yesterday. New generation of students weren't alive during the 9/11 terror attacks of while many schools already observed a moment of silence this new law makes the practice mandatory. And that Lott also encourages schools to educate students about the 9/11 terror attacks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"The new law allows for a brief moment of silence in New York state public schools at the start of the school day each Sept. 11.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65514454","title":"New York gov. signs September 11th Remembrance Day Law","url":"/US/video/york-gov-signs-september-11th-remembrance-day-law-65514454"}