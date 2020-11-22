Transcript for New York governor issues warnings ahead of holidays

There are more parties. People are shopping students are coming home from college. In states with higher infection rates. There are more family gatherings. 37 days. Between today and January 2. Of significantly. Increased social activity. How high will the infection rate go. I don't know but there's going to be two points. I believe inquiries. We don't aren't significant. December warned the servant and you start to see the results. What happened over the Thanksgiving weekend. Right. People get infected. The you need an incubation period for the virus. It and start to get sick. They didn't start to show up at the hospital. So December weren't December 10 and you'll see the results. Of Thanksgiving weekend. After. Thanksgiving. You go into that. Period of hyper social activity. I speak after New Year's Eve. January 2 January 10 January 15. Then you'll see the collective impact. Of all 37. Days. Right after New Year's leave. Everything slows down a little bit New Year's Day. Everybody has little bit of a hangover they go home we go to sleep hopefully. The infection rates I mean that you. Personally. So generally. But. If you ask me when are we out of the woods here. This increased activity period. You'll know where you are January 10 and January 15. So what if the rate goes up so what. Everybody's talking about the rate going to let it go up. The rate goes up there are more restrictions to slow the economy. That's bad for business. Rates go up you overburden the hospital system. You overburdened doctors nurses. You cannot possibly equipment supplies. Numbers go up people die. People die. Period is a mathematical. Equation. More people will die the more the rate goes up. Unless you are extraordinarily. Casual. About human life. It matters. It matters. Even if you say I don't care what happens for the economy slows everything. I don't care about the hospitals. People die. And that's a frak. Best I can do. Warn people. And then show them to scale every day. Show you your numbers every day in your community. Because you can change what you did you do you can change. Your community acts. And aside. People so don't worry there's a vaccine. Are there's going to be a vaccine what difference does it make the vaccines coming. The vaccine is starting to come. December January depending on who you believe. It will be for first. Hiding need populations. Nursing homes etc. I will wager you. Dollars to donuts is six months at a men Elmo. Before you had critical mass with the vaccine.

