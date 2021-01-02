Transcript for New York and New Jersey declare states of emergency

Majors nor'easter picking up strength along the East Coast new York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency. And in Chicago Lake Michigan is frozen over after the city was hit with its second snowstorm in less than a week. Chief meteorologist ginger zee starts us off here in Manhattan. At ginger what's the latest on the timing and the track of the storm and good morning to you thanks for being out there. Good morning to you today and that southern tip of Lake Michigan is a perfect example of finally freezing over most of the Great Lakes are not because the bottom pretty slow winters so. Any snowstorm in the big deal for plate people like in Chicago or Indiana and certainly here in New York City where we've now had it. More than half foot but I would not even know this not only a third of the way through this storms you can seat. That six and a half or seven inches already adding up. We've got a whole day ahead of snell but that rain snow line is very important too and I'm them bringing through all of the details because plays of the New Jersey area picking up nine inches like Qwest Field. A look at the winter storm warnings and alerts they extend all the way down to blue ridge Georgia eastern Kentucky break near West Virginia. And up to Maine and New Hampshire cell here's the most important part. The places that are going to see not just the most amount of snow but they'll winds combined. Have the greatest impact so you could see major impacts anywhere along interstate eighty through northern New Jersey into the Hudson Valley certainly Long Island. We're talking about blowing still reducing visibility we won't probably make it to the blizzard threshold because there is eight a definition of 35 mile per hour winds for three hours or more or visibility less than a quarter mile doesn't matter. Double on the says no traveling on roads and I think that's a Smart decision you can see why the tiny the gonna take us through the day today. It really starts to wrap up tonight at least in New York City certainly New England gonna have it longer. Tuesday you're gonna see wraparound snow showers and that plumbing and add to some of the snow totals which will easily surpass that won Pulitzer this is gonna be our biggest. In New York City. In five years and then you see the winds on top of an all you get gusts of fifty to even 65 miles per hour we're seeing high wind warning starts pop up along the coast into Connecticut. A Long Island certainly Nantucket could see gusts up their close to fifty. You push the water toward the coast in Diane. Manages one more of these impacts that we're gonna end up seeing coastal flooding all the way from Maryland and Delaware. Up to close to New Hampshire and Maine and so this is a snowstorm that we still have. 24 hours with that's the problem when you start the half let you know like wait a minute we still have a long time ago that rain snow one's gonna cut. The snow totals south of us but right here from New York City to the northwest they're going to be big. Hopefully people can stay home stay safe bet have a little fun and enjoy all the nice white fluffy right did you think you.

