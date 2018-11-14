New York Powerball winner claims $343 million check

Robert Bailey, 67, is a retired federal government employee from Harlem.
0:59 | 11/14/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for New York Powerball winner claims $343 million check
343. Point eight million dollars he hails from mad hat and please help me welcome man kangaroo delay. Rob Webb that. When I seen eight knicks well what was he shot well I looked. And I just kept going applause. And I didn't notice the Powell Moore I just thought I have I have numbness. And show enough. I was bless. When I sort of fought. Out. I just was it's just. Get a house just before my mother god blesses she's still around but what are little land around it I did definitely wanna travel a little bit. And hopefully I'll make good investments will haven't been to Las Vegas and while I would like to go area and visit Las Vegas and that's me it on first. God willing I hope so. Bob might go to the Bahamas where his is almost went day a Michael to balance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

