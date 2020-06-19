Dr. Anthony Fauci said while there are no guarantees amid the next phase of vaccine trials, he is “cautiously optimistic” about a vaccine by end of the year or beginning of 2021.

New York City begins the first phase of reopening today with as many as 400,000 people back at work, even as the U.S. death toll tops 110,000 and cases rise in 20 other states.

What precautions the MTA will take to keep subways safe during phase 1 of reopening

Sara Feinberg, New York City Transit's interim president, discusses how the MTA is preparing for the reopening of NYC.