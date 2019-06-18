Transcript for New York allows undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses

Major move in New York the state passing a law allowing undocumented immigrants access to driver's licenses supporters. Of the bill say it will increase safety and boost the economy across the state so I want to bring in Italian with the immigration organization. Make the road at New York. Italian how big of a deal is this move in what are some of the benefits. So this is his story. And it was any editing art it took us almost two day Kate's I'm to finally have the bill. Become unlocked. It's a waste burial and we're excited this means that a lot of image and families are going to be able to actually pass a driving has before we get in on a vehicle. I'd be safe on the road everybody else will be safe on the Roche but it also means people call home to cheat and not be afraid they won't make it home because we're Scott. Well apparently act like there. Yes and you see all the emotion in that crowd there some detractors say that. This is just rewarding people who have broken the law what's your response to that. Bad well you know we wish that. Everywhere they actually transportation that's not a case in a night and that's what he's upstate New York that's not the case sometimes even as an island and people have to go to the doctor buy groceries to dictates to school and people Wilkes are riding so. What better way to make sure that everybody safe not only person driving but the people walking on the street. But this is also really good business. Born in New York it is consider that each year 57 million were coming your speech. Generate about old people who have driver's license and an additional 26 million for first time our first theater this is implement its I would actually happened is yet to lowers the NB. And what about private privacy concerns because Governor Cuomo himself was concerned. About what the federal government could do with this information out. Well. National tournament we have time for this have the same privacy that a lot of people have it is leave the investigation. That's a different story but as of now people won't be able to have axes to any of this information it would be. I'm confident shut us any other person who grows so do. And get the driver's license at local in the NB. All right well no doubt a major move that when a statement tally with make the road New York thanks for joining us today. Thank you for how do.

