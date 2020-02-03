Transcript for New York’s response to the coronavirus

There is no doubt that there will be more cases. Where we find people who test positive we said earlier young and it wasn't a question of if but went. This is New York where gateway to the world to see you all these cases around the world around the country of course we're going to have it here. And that's where the whole challenge. Is about containment. Of the number of people who become exposed. And who become infected. Our challenge now is to test as many people. As you can. You're not going to eliminate disparate but you can limit the spread. We are coordinating with private hospitals private labs around the state. We want to get our testing capacity as high as possible. I sit for the people around this table that I would like to have a goal of 1000. Tests per day. Capacity. Within one week will be movie a piece of emergency legislation on the State's side. That will authorize an additional forty million dollars for additional staff additional equipment. I want to make sure that the health care system has everything it needs. We're going to be instituting. New cleaning protocols in our schools aren't public transportation etc. I think we're going to be focusing. On the our. Facilities that treat our senior citizens. Debilitated people. Or are immune compromised people. Because those are the people who are most likely most affected. By. This virus.

