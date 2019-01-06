Youth baseball team plays ball with storm in backdrop

More
The team played on as a possible tornado twisted in the background.
0:23 | 06/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Youth baseball team plays ball with storm in backdrop
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"The team played on as a possible tornado twisted in the background.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63422909","title":"Youth baseball team plays ball with storm in backdrop","url":"/US/video/youth-baseball-team-plays-ball-storm-backdrop-63422909"}