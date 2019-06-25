Transcript for YouTube gaming personality found dead, police say

Investigators are trying to figure out whether or not a body pulled from the East River is that of a YouTube gaining personality who disappeared last Wednesday the belongings of 29 year old. Demonic Amal father who goes by the name Attica on YouTube. Were found near the Manhattan Bridge you posted a cryptic video last week apologizing for quote leaving such a stained legacy. The body was recovered last night off of pier sixteen in lower Manhattan.

