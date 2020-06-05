Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for YouTube one-ups Facebook’s virtual graduation with stream featuring the Obamas
And when you. I'm an important war. We. Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa well yeah. Through through through the I. So. You. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"YouTube is honoring 2020 graduates who can’t physically walk across the stage to get their diploma with a virtual commencement ceremony featuring famous faces like Barack and Michelle Obama.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70531924","title":"YouTube one-ups Facebook’s virtual graduation with stream featuring the Obamas","url":"/US/video/youtube-ups-facebooks-virtual-graduation-stream-featuring-obamas-70531924"}