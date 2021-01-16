Zoo welcomes birth of Francois’ leaf monkey

The Philadelphia Zoo celebrated the birth of a baby Francois’ leaf monkey, which is classified as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
0:34 | 01/16/21

