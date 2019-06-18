Transcript for 10-year-old climbs El Capitan at Yosemite

Julie Snyder ten years old and she's on top of the world. Literally just yeah I did that the youngest person ever to scale all captured ten mountain in Yosemite. All 3000. Feet of the nose route which only took sale of five days to scale is one of the most challenging vertical rock formations in the world back in the fifties it was considered -- climb Opel. But not for four foot two sailor who reach that peak about capped with her dad and his friend the previous record for youngest climber was held by an eleven year old boy. So held sailor do it. Very. But I let it. Sailors whole family thinks climbing rocks. Dad and mom met and fell in love climbing el cap fifteen years ago and now they're oldest child of four making history in that same spot. If you're wondering how a ten year old celebrates setting a record of one of the most dangerous mountains in the world. A pizza party of course.

