Transcript for After 14 hours of bitter debate, democrats delayed committee vote on impeachment

And we begin with a final vote on the articles of impeachment against president Trout the vote by the house committee is expected this morning after a last second delay by Democrats overnight. The delay followed fourteen hours of bitter debate. Meanwhile there's new information about what the expected trial of president probable look like. In c.s Reno Marshall has been on this story all night long Serena good morning. Kent today good morning to both of you and well that vote was delayed until 10 AM this morning the senate majority leader is saying when they finally do get those articles of impeachment there's no chance the president will be removed from office. After more than fourteen hours committees and reset their House Judiciary Committee breaking for the night without a vote on impeachment. A gap doubled months of investigations weeks of hearings. And two days of bitter partisan debate we're Democrats argued president trump abused his office to gain an advantage in the twentieth when he election. And they say how do it again. This is a constitutional crime spree as Republicans challenged Democrats where's it playing politics. Furlong topped the committee chair abruptly ending the marathon debate postponement historic vote on the two articles against the president. And what the members on both sides of the out to think about what has happened over these last two days. And to surge they consciences before we cast a final votes. As members cleared out Republicans arguing the decision. More political leader because they simply get back on the camera because after 11 o'clock and they don't think enough people was watching. But representative Ted Deutch tweeting in response a vote on articles of impeachment is one of the most consequential and historic votes any member will cast. It should only take place in the light of day not at 1130 and night. When they reconvene this morning Republicans could continue to offer amendments turning it into another long day. If they don't and they suggested last night they were done with amendments. They could hold the vote sending it to the senate the majority leader says there's zero chance the president I was there would be removed from office. While the president said he wants an aggressive defense and that would include live witnesses top Republicans in the senate say. It'll wanna go that route because it would lengthen a senate trial on we're told now the president's. Warming up to that idea Kenneth today all right Cinemark for their Washington think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.