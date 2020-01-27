Transcript for 2020 Grammy Awards highlights

So I hope call. Music's biggest stars paying tribute to a sports legend in the staples center at Sunday night's Grammy Awards and we're literally standing here. Heart broking. In the house. That Colby Bryant built. Postal Lisa Keyes and boys to men. Alone wouldn't. Okay. It's. Aerosmith and run DMC. John Legend DJ Khaled and more paying tribute to both Nixie hustle. And the late aptly. And in another musical homage ushered celebrating the life of trades. Grooving his way through a medley of the purple one's biggest hits. Please note taking the stage to prove why she was the evening's most nominated performer. Truth hurts the picking up a few Grammy Awards has to feel pretty good. The Jo bros returning to the Grammy stage and if you thought you noticed something in sixteenth it wasn't just duster your TV screen. Nick tweeting at least you all know I eat my green's Tyler the creator winning best rap album that's my mama's got one. Beneath money to money proving to be parents night out. Arianna Gandhi's non cheering her on during a medley of her chart toppers from the last year would. Humility bail belting out a touching song to her tearful father. An emotional night for many at the Grammy Awards Demi Lovato performing for the first time anywhere since her overdose and when he teed. Overcome with tears Denny having a starter sung over again but that night truly belonged to Billy islets who won all four of the big categories at the grammys. Running out of people to think in her final acceptance speech. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.