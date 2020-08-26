Transcript for 2nd night of Republican National Convention

Now to the second night of the Republican National Convention being called Maloney as night the First Lady speaking from the Rose Garden making the case for her husband's reelection. Two of the president's children also addressed the convention eighty season as the look what Tara has those highlights for us and that's good morning. Good morning cannon and known on the second night of this mostly virtual RNC featured a number of trump family member is as speakers. On day two of the RNC the First Lady taking center stage. Almost forty years ago we banking collects and the completely unfair estimated. Speaking from the White House Rose Garden maligning your trump was one of the few speakers to address recent racial unrest in the Kobe nineteen. I want to not let. The fact. Fifteen months. Our lives that's teach chastity. They need the boat and Jamie Colby nineteen. Swept across our beautiful country. Inning packet all of us. My deepest team but he goes out to everyone. Who had lost a loved one. Even with the death tolls surpassing 178000. Larry Kudlow president Trump's top economic advisor claimed the administration successfully fought the virus. Speaking of it in the past tense. Then came a once in 100 year pandemic. It was awful health and economic impacts were tragic. Prompting harsh criticism from the Biden campaign rating in a statement. Not only did the American people here know planned for overcoming the pandemic. After more than seven months of utter mismanagement. That the president's chief economic advisor even referred to the corona virus in the past tense. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo also facing criticism for speaking from Jerusalem during an official visit there shattering precedents. I have a big job as Susan's husband and Nick's dad. Their freedoms more secure because president trump has put his America first division into action. The night included remarks from two of the president's children. The RNC also dropped two and speaker Marion Mendoza at the last minute after she weeded out an anti Semitic conspiracy theory. And the president's made several appearances taking part in a presidential pardon as well as a naturalization ceremony. Tonight it'll be vice president patents its turn to speak from for my Cadbury and Baltimore Kenneth amount now and as a thank you.

