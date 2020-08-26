Transcript for 3rd night of protests turns violent in Wisconsin

Mountain Wisconsin where shots have been fired in Kenosha during another night of unrest police cleared protesters from a parked near the courthouse overnight. The ground demanding justice for Jacob Blake. The black man shot by police has Stanley's providing new details on his condition. Overnight protests turning violent again in Kenosha Wisconsin. With police hurling tear gas at demonstrators ignoring a curfew. Offense is now sent out protecting the courthouse were protesters have gathered since Sunday the video showed police shooting Jacob Blake. This state now calling in more National Guard troops after demonstrators set cars businesses and homes on fire but are. I got you there live there. One video shows Blake struggling with officers seconds before the shooting another angle shows an officer grabbing Blake by his shirt as he tried to get into an SUV. Blake is and shot at point blank range with his three young children in the back seat. All my grandson ads. Repeatedly. Is why did the police shield my daddy in the back overnight Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers getting emotional when talking about the shooting. Only newest computer. Or. This. It's certainly. Why we. Love in this country. And this country yeah. A witness says officers told Blake to quote dropped the knife before opening fire but investigators have not said whether he how to weapon. Or what led to the confrontation. Court records show Blake had a worn out for his arrest on sexual assault charges. When asked about the charges the police found the attorney Benjamin prompt call that he character assassination. Hillary allied air. Then no national about state. We'll look bad moment in the event that made them division last month. Bleak Stanley describing him as a devoted father and a loving brother and son. It's shuttle bus son. So did fine. Seven. Like he did not but. My son matters. Wisconsin's Department of Justice is leading the investigation. A little funny page has been set up for Blake it has now raised more than a million dollars.

