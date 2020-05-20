Transcript for All 50 states have now started to reopen

To date the landmark Dana corner bars pandemic every state is now in the process of reopening but that's not stopping protesters and demanding more action. From the local governments and with the holiday weekend fast approaching and Americans are now planning trips to parks and beaches ABC's Megan to have brazile report. This morning all fifty states finally entering some phase of reopening long lines forming at this DMB and Minnesota after weeks of being closed people anxious to renew their license. They had come about all of these cars. Even as more restrictions are lifted new protests erupt dean in Connecticut the final state to begin reopening salon owners outreach after learning they are not included in today's fees one planned. The rug got pulled out from underneath us in New Jersey this kimco were arrested a group of officers handcuffing him amid a crowd of angry protesters. Team owner signed for ignoring lockdown rules. Multiple gyms in Washington State now be seen as similar fate after owners reopened against state orders do business. With it. Out of 21 seats at ease restrictions at least two weeks ago there have been no major reported changes in the hospitalization rate are coded nineteen deaths but a new CDC study is highlighting the risk as states reopened. Trees teen a cluster of infections in Arkansas to a single church. More than a third of the 92 people who attended got sick three people died. In New York City this video shows the ultraviolet light now been used to clean subways and buses so workers can get back to commuting. Authorities studied one million dollars on special devices hoping the light will kill bacteria and stop the corona virus in its tracks. It is like a ghost town in Las Vegas amid fears the city's unemployment rate could hit 30%. Major hotels are accepting reservations. And G Yemen Indonesia and accepting bookings starting June 1. Even though they have not yet received approval to reopen. Gaming establishments will not. Will not reopen in phase one. Like national parks like Joshua Tree are now unlocking their gate for inviting the world back. People who live nearby are worried about the crowds on the gonna go to stores and we still have to go shopping in live. Similar frustration in Colorado this video from a week in boulder shows people sitting shoulder to shoulder. Despite orders be any groups larger than ten. In hard yeah you're the governor announced similar guidelines for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday in Jersey people to mark this special day but security groups of ten or fewer people Kenny. Mona. Mae and think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.